Orthocell Issues New Shares Following Cashless Option Exercise

Orthocell Ltd ( (AU:OCC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Orthocell Limited has issued 1,563,271 fully paid ordinary shares following the cashless exercise of unlisted options, allowing immediate trading under section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act. This move reflects Orthocell’s ongoing compliance with regulatory requirements and could enhance its market liquidity, potentially benefiting stakeholders by improving the company’s financial flexibility.

Orthocell Limited is a regenerative medicine company that focuses on developing products to repair bone and soft tissue injuries, enhancing patient mobility. Its product portfolio includes collagen medical devices for tissue reconstruction, with Striate+™ approved for dental applications globally and Remplir™ for nerve reconstruction cleared in the US and other regions. The company is also advancing tendon cell therapy in the US.

