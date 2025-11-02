Orthocell Expands Global Reach with Successful Launch of Remplir™ in Hong Kong

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Orthocell Ltd ( (AU:OCC) ) has issued an update.

Orthocell Ltd has successfully completed the first surgical case using its Remplir™ nerve repair device in Hong Kong, marking a significant milestone in its Asia-Pacific commercialization strategy. The launch at the Hong Kong Orthopaedic Association’s Annual Congress, in partnership with local distributor MontsMed, positions Orthocell to penetrate the Greater Bay Area market, a region with substantial growth potential. With a strong financial position and strategic partnerships, Orthocell is poised to expand its global footprint and increase revenue, with upcoming sales in Canada and Thailand and continued momentum in the US market.

More about Orthocell Ltd

Orthocell Ltd is a medical technology company specializing in regenerative medicine, particularly focusing on nerve repair. Their flagship product, Remplir™, is a nerve repair medical device that is being commercialized across various global markets, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the US, and Hong Kong, with plans to expand to Canada and Thailand.

