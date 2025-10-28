Orthocell Expands Asian Market Reach with Hong Kong Distributor Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Orthocell Ltd has appointed MontsMed as the exclusive distributor for its Remplir product in Hong Kong, marking a significant step in its Asian commercialization strategy. This move is expected to facilitate market access in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, a region with a population of around 100 million, and complements ongoing sales efforts in Singapore and anticipated market entry in Thailand. The company’s strategic expansion is supported by a robust financial position and the recent appointment of a Commercial Director to oversee operations in Asia.

More about Orthocell Ltd

Orthocell Ltd is a regenerative medicine company focused on developing and commercializing medical devices for nerve repair. Their primary product, Remplir, is a collagen wrap used in nerve repair surgery to enhance the repair and regeneration of damaged nerves. The company targets the global nerve repair market, valued at over US$3.5 billion, and is expanding its presence in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

