Orora Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Orora ( (AU:ORA) ) just unveiled an update.

Orora Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 95,558,903 securities bought back before the previous day and an additional 604,145 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Orora’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure, reflecting the company’s confidence in its financial position and future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ORA) stock is a Hold with a A$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Orora stock, see the AU:ORA Stock Forecast page.

More about Orora

Orora Limited operates in the packaging industry, providing a range of packaging solutions and products. The company focuses on delivering innovative and sustainable packaging solutions to various markets, including food and beverage, industrial, and consumer goods.

Average Trading Volume: 4,606,971

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.54B

