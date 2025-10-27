Orora Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Orora ( (AU:ORA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Orora Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program. The company has repurchased a total of 94,344,983 ordinary fully paid securities, with an additional 365,089 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Orora’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ORA) stock is a Hold with a A$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Orora stock, see the AU:ORA Stock Forecast page.

More about Orora

YTD Price Performance: -12.65%

Average Trading Volume: 4,716,865

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.57B

For detailed information about ORA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

