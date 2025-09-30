Orora Limited Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Orora ( (AU:ORA) ) has issued an update.

Orora Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of October 1, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 82,600,970 ordinary fully paid securities, with 868,508 bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Orora’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ORA) stock is a Hold with a A$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Orora stock, see the AU:ORA Stock Forecast page.

More about Orora

Average Trading Volume: 5,046,730

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$2.65B

Learn more about ORA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

