Orogen Royalties Advances Multi-Site Drilling Projects

Orogen Royalties Inc. announces significant exploration progress across its partnered projects, with 30,000 metres of drilling in various stages across multiple sites, including gold and copper ventures in North America and Africa. The company retains rights to royalty interests and cash payments from these projects, which show promising advancements and exploration targets.

