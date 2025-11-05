Ormat Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Ormat Technologies ( (ORA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ormat Technologies presented to its investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a prominent player in the renewable energy sector, specializing in geothermal and recovered energy generation, with a strong focus on expanding its energy storage market presence. The company is known for its vertically integrated operations, which include the design, manufacturing, and sale of geothermal and REG power plants globally.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Ormat Technologies announced a significant increase in revenue and net income, driven by strategic portfolio expansion and robust performance in its product and energy storage segments. The company reported a 17.9% increase in total revenues and a 9.3% rise in net income attributable to stockholders.

Key financial highlights include a notable 66.6% growth in product segment revenues and a 108.1% increase in energy storage revenues. The company’s strategic partnerships, such as the collaboration with SLB to develop Enhanced Geothermal Systems, are expected to accelerate its growth trajectory. Additionally, Ormat has increased its full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance, reflecting confidence in its ongoing performance.

Ormat’s management remains optimistic about the company’s future, citing strong demand for renewable energy and favorable regulatory developments. The company plans to finalize new power purchase agreements and continue its leadership in sustainable energy solutions, aiming to deliver long-term shareholder value.

