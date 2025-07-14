Orkla ASA Reports Revenue Growth and Strategic Milestones in Q2

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Orkla ASA ( (GB:0FIN) ).

In the second quarter, Orkla ASA reported a 4.7% increase in operating revenues to 17.7 billion kroner, with organic growth at 3.8%. Despite a 12.6% decline in pre-tax profits due to the previous year’s sale of Lilleborg, the company highlighted strong performances in Orkla Food Ingredients and Orkla India. Orkla India’s submission of a draft prospectus to the Indian financial authority marks a significant milestone, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to emphasize its values.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0FIN) stock is a Buy with a NOK114.00 price target.

Orkla ASA is a leading industrial investment company focused on brands and consumer-oriented businesses. It operates with a strategic approach to investments, leveraging brand expertise and an investment company perspective. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Orkla is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and had a turnover of approximately 71 billion kroner in 2024.

YTD Price Performance: 18.90%

Average Trading Volume: 1,373,995

Current Market Cap: NOK106.9B

