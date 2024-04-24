ORIT Secures 10-Year Green Energy Deal with Sky

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:ORIT) has released an update.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc has solidified its commitment to sustainable energy by signing a decade-long Power Purchase Agreement with Sky UK Limited for the Crossdykes wind farm, in which ORIT holds a 51% stake. This agreement assures the sale of 69% of the wind farm’s output at a fixed price linked to the Consumer Price Index, enhancing revenue certainty and contributing to carbon reduction efforts equivalent to planting 250,000 trees annually. The deal with Sky, a significant player in media and telecoms, highlights ORIT’s strategy to secure fixed revenue and showcases its contribution to the UK’s decarbonization goals.

