Orissa Minerals Development Company Submits Compliance Certificate for Q3 2025

Orissa Minerals Development Company Limited ( (IN:ORISSAMINE) ) has issued an update.

The Orissa Minerals Development Company Limited has submitted a compliance certificate to the stock exchanges in accordance with SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018. This submission is for the quarter ending on September 30, 2025, and involves documentation from the company’s registrar and share transfer agents, M/s C B Management Services (P) Limited. This announcement ensures that the company remains in compliance with regulatory requirements, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and operational transparency.

Average Trading Volume: 1,816

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 32.29B INR

