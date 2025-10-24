Orion Minerals Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Orion Minerals Limited ( (AU:ORN) ) has provided an announcement.

Orion Minerals Limited has announced the distribution of documents related to its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2025. Shareholders are provided with a shareholder letter, notice of the meeting, proxy form, and the 2025 annual report, which are accessible on the company’s website. The meeting will be held in person in Perth, Western Australia, with an option for shareholders to join via an online platform, although real-time voting is not available online. This announcement facilitates shareholder engagement and ensures transparency in the company’s governance processes.

Orion Minerals Limited is an Australian company operating in the mining industry. It focuses on the exploration and development of mineral resources, with a particular emphasis on base metals such as copper and zinc.

Average Trading Volume: 1,632,391

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$129.1M

