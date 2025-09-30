Orion Minerals Advances Copper Projects in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Orion Minerals Limited ( (AU:ORN) ) has issued an update.

Orion Minerals Limited’s 2025 Annual Report highlights its progress towards production, with key achievements in its South African projects, including the Prieska Copper Zinc Mine Development and the Okiep Copper Project. The report underscores Orion’s strategic positioning in the mining industry as it aims to support global decarbonization efforts by providing a stable supply of copper, which is crucial for sustainable technologies.

More about Orion Minerals Limited

Orion Minerals Limited is a mining company focused on developing copper mining projects in South Africa and Australia. The company aims to be a leading supplier of copper to global decarbonizing industries, emphasizing safety and reliability.

Average Trading Volume: 1,430,963

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$142.5M

