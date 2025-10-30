Orion Group Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Orion Group Holdings ( (ORN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Orion Group Holdings presented to its investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a specialty construction company operating in the infrastructure, industrial, and building sectors, offering services both on land and water across the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin through its marine and concrete segments.

In the third quarter of 2025, Orion Group Holdings reported financial results that aligned with management’s expectations, showcasing strong operational execution and strategic advancements. The company recorded a revenue of $225.1 million, a GAAP net income of $3.3 million, and an adjusted EBITDA of $13.1 million.

Key highlights from the quarter include robust cash flow from operations amounting to $23 million, free cash flow of $14 million, and new awards and change orders totaling $160 million. The company also expanded its bonding capacity by $400 million and completed the sale of the East and West Jones property. These developments have prompted management to increase the full-year 2025 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS.

Looking ahead, Orion Group Holdings is well-positioned to capitalize on multiple growth opportunities, including increased AI investment, domestic reshoring of manufacturing, and commercial investments in marine infrastructure. The company aims to leverage its strong balance sheet and strategic focus to drive long-term growth.

