Orion Group Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Orion Group Holdings ( (ORN) ) has issued an update.

On October 28, 2025, Orion Group Holdings reported its third-quarter results for 2025, highlighting strong operational execution with revenue of $225.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $13.1 million. The company increased its fiscal year guidance, reflecting confidence in its strategic priorities and market positioning. Orion expanded its bonding capacity by $400 million and closed the sale of its East and West Jones property, which will aid in debt reduction and operational cost savings. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities in AI investment, reshoring manufacturing, marine infrastructure, and defense expansion.

Spark’s Take on ORN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ORN is a Outperform.

Orion Group Holdings demonstrates a strong earnings outlook with significant revenue and backlog growth, particularly in the Marine segment, which positively impacts the overall score. The technical indicators support a positive trend, although the valuation suggests the stock may be expensive. Financial performance shows recovery, but there is room for improvement in profitability and cash flow management. Challenges in the Concrete segment and private sector decision delays are risks to monitor.

More about Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial, and building sectors. It operates through its marine and concrete segments, providing services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. The marine segment offers construction and dredging services related to marine transportation facilities, pipelines, environmental structures, and more, while the concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services.

Average Trading Volume: 403,671

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $344.5M

