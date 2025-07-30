Orion Group Holdings Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Orion Group Holdings ( (ORN) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 29, 2025, Orion Group Holdings reported its second quarter 2025 financial results, showing a 7% revenue increase to $205 million and a doubling of adjusted EBITDA to $11 million compared to the same quarter in 2024. The company also reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, highlighting a strong backlog of $750 million and new contract wins worth over $450 million in the first half of the year. The results were driven by new contract awards in both the marine and concrete segments, with significant opportunities in the U.S. Navy’s deterrence strategy, port expansions, and the data center sector. Orion’s management expressed confidence in their growth strategy, supported by a strengthened team and a robust opportunity pipeline.

The most recent analyst rating on (ORN) stock is a Buy with a $11.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on ORN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ORN is a Outperform.

Orion Group Holdings presents a strong financial performance and technical trend, supported by positive earnings call insights. However, high valuation metrics pose a risk, suggesting caution despite the positive operational outlook.



More about Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial, and building sectors. It provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin through its marine and concrete segments. The marine segment offers construction and dredging services related to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, and environmental dredging, among others. The concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services, including site preparation, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial and structural projects. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

Average Trading Volume: 399,373

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $376.9M



