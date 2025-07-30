Orion Engineered Announces CFO Jeff Glajch’s Retirement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Orion Engineered ( (OEC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 30, 2025, Orion S.A. announced the upcoming retirement of its Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Glajch, effective early in the fourth quarter of 2025. Glajch’s retirement is not due to any disagreements with the company, and he will assist in the transition until the end of the year. Orion’s CEO, Corning Painter, expressed gratitude for Glajch’s contributions, noting that his leadership has strengthened the company’s finance and IT teams, positioning Orion for future growth. A comprehensive search for Glajch’s successor will be initiated.

The most recent analyst rating on (OEC) stock is a Hold with a $20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Orion Engineered stock, see the OEC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on OEC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OEC is a Neutral.

Orion Engineered’s overall stock score is driven by its stable but cautious financial position and neutral technical outlook. The company faces challenges in profitability and high leverage, but strengths in cash flow management and strategic cost reductions offer some optimism. The high valuation and operational hurdles weigh down the score, while the dividend announcement provides a slight positive offset.

To see Spark’s full report on OEC stock, click here.

More about Orion Engineered

Orion S.A. is a global specialty chemicals company and a leading supplier of carbon black, a material used in tires, coatings, ink, batteries, plastics, and other high-performance applications. The company operates 15 plants worldwide and has four innovation centers, offering a diverse range of production processes. With a history spanning over 160 years, Orion is recognized for its innovative and sustainable solutions tailored to customer needs.

Average Trading Volume: 638,279

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $632.5M

See more insights into OEC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue