Orion Engineered Amends Credit Agreement with €50M Facility

Orion Engineered ( (OEC) ) has issued an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH, along with Goldman Sachs Bank USA and UniCredit Bank GmbH, entered into the Fourteenth Amendment to their credit agreement, originally dated July 25, 2014. This amendment includes an incremental €50,000,000 revolving facility and a reset of the First Lien Leverage Ratio financial covenant, impacting the company’s financial operations and potentially its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (OEC) stock is a Sell with a $9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Orion Engineered stock, see the OEC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on OEC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OEC is a Neutral.

Orion Engineered’s overall stock score reflects a moderate financial performance with significant challenges in revenue growth and profitability. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, while the valuation indicates potential overvaluation. The earnings call provided a mixed outlook, with positive steps towards operational improvements but ongoing demand challenges. The absence of notable corporate events leaves the focus on financial and operational aspects.

More about Orion Engineered

Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH is a limited liability company organized under the laws of Germany and is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Orion S.A. The company operates in the carbon black industry, focusing on engineered carbon products.

Average Trading Volume: 564,041

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $421.1M

