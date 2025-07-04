Oriole Resources Extends Warrant Expiry to January 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Oriole Resources PLC ( (GB:ORR) ).

Oriole Resources PLC has announced an extension of the expiry date for 152,777,778 warrants issued during its June 2022 equity financing. The warrants, initially set to expire on 13 July 2025, will now be valid until 13 January 2026, maintaining the exercise price of 0.25 pence per share. This decision received approval from over 75% of the warrant holders. The extension aims to provide warrant holders with additional time to exercise their options, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests. Directors Eileen Carr and Robert Smeeton, who hold a portion of these warrants, have agreed to let their warrants lapse on the original expiry date.

Oriole Resources PLC is an AIM-quoted gold exploration company with a focus on early-stage exploration projects in West and Central Africa. The company is actively engaged in gold exploration in Cameroon and Senegal, with significant projects including the Bibemi project in Cameroon and the Senala gold project in Senegal. Oriole Resources has also identified gold and lithium anomalies in its Central Licence Package project and holds interests and royalties in companies operating in East Africa and Turkey.

