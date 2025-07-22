Oriole Resources Extends Gold System at Mbe Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Oriole Resources PLC ( (GB:ORR) ) has issued an announcement.

Oriole Resources PLC has announced positive drilling results from its Mbe gold project in Cameroon, confirming an extension of the sub-surface gold system. The Phase 1 drilling program has been expanded to 7,050 meters, with results showing multiple gold mineralized intersections, extending the strike length of mineralization to at least 300 meters. The company plans to publish a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in Q4-2025, which is expected to significantly impact its operations by potentially defining a resource of considerable scale.

More about Oriole Resources PLC

Oriole Resources PLC is a gold exploration company listed on the AIM market, focusing on projects in West and Central Africa. The company is primarily engaged in the exploration and development of gold resources, with a significant market focus on its Mbe orogenic gold project in Cameroon.

Average Trading Volume: 23,478,228

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £8.96M

For a thorough assessment of ORR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue