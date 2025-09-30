Origin Enterprises Transfers Treasury Shares for Incentive Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Origin Enterprises plc ( (GB:OGN) ) has shared an announcement.

Origin Enterprises plc has announced the transfer of 80,892 treasury shares to fulfill share options under its Long-Term Incentive Plan, reducing its treasury shares to 12,935,427. This move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to its incentive plans, potentially impacting its share structure and stakeholder interests.

Origin Enterprises plc is an international group focused on sustainable agriculture and land use, providing technically-led solutions to enhance land potential. The company holds strong market positions in Ireland, the UK, Brazil, Poland, and Romania, and is listed on the Euronext Growth Dublin and AIM markets.

