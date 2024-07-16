Origin Enterprises Advances Share Buyback Plan

Origin Enterprises plc (GB:OGN) has released an update.

Origin Enterprises plc has recently executed a share buyback, purchasing 20,000 of its own ordinary shares through Euronext Dublin via Goodbody Stockbrokers UC. These shares were acquired at prices ranging from €3.1750 to €3.2200, averaging €3.2088 per share. This move is part of Origin’s €20 million share repurchase program announced previously and will affect the total number of shares in both issue and treasury.

