Oriental Watch Holdings Limited has announced a special cash dividend of HKD 0.185 per share for the six months ending September 2024. This announcement, made on November 14, 2024, indicates the company’s strong performance and commitment to rewarding its shareholders. The dividend payment is scheduled for January 23, 2025.

