Oriental Rise Holdings Signs LOI for Strategic Acquisitions to Boost Tea Distribution

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd. ( (ORIS) ) has issued an update.

On July 28, 2025, Oriental Rise Holdings Limited announced the signing of a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Fujian Daohe Tea Technology Co., Ltd. and Ningde Minji Tea Co., Ltd., two prominent tea distributors in China. This strategic move aims to enhance Oriental Rise’s vertical integration and distribution capabilities, positioning the company as a leading player in China’s tea industry. By leveraging the strengths of Daohe and Minji, Oriental Rise expects to unlock synergies in research and development, distribution, and branding, ultimately accelerating revenue growth and expanding market share.

More about Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd.

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited is an integrated supplier of tea products in mainland China, specializing in primarily-processed and refined white and black tea. The company operates tea gardens in Zherong County, Ningde City, Fujian Province, and its operations encompass cultivation, processing, and sales to both wholesale distributors and retail customers.

Average Trading Volume: 4,848,946

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

