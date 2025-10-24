Orient Securities Enhances Governance with New Risk Management Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3958) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. has established a Compliance and Risk Management Committee to enhance its corporate governance and risk management capabilities. This committee, composed of three to five directors, is tasked with overseeing the company’s compliance and risk management policies, evaluating risks associated with significant matters, and ensuring adherence to legal and regulatory requirements. The establishment of this committee is expected to strengthen the company’s operational framework and align its practices with industry standards, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. It primarily focuses on securities and risk management services, conducting business in Hong Kong under the name DFZQ.

