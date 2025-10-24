Orient Securities Enhances Governance with New Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Orient Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3958) ).

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. has established a Remuneration and Nomination Committee to improve its corporate governance structure and enhance its remuneration assessment and management system. This move is aimed at ensuring a balanced and diverse board composition, evaluating board performance, and formulating criteria for the selection and remuneration of directors and senior management, which is expected to strengthen the company’s strategic alignment and regulatory compliance.

More about Orient Securities Co., Ltd. Class H

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. Class H is a financial services company operating in the securities industry, providing a range of services including brokerage, investment banking, and asset management. The company is focused on enhancing its corporate governance and management systems to align with regulatory requirements in China and Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 21,759,398

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$98.19B

For a thorough assessment of 3958 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue