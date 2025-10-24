Orient Securities Enhances Governance with New Audit Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3958) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. has established an Audit Committee to enhance its corporate governance structure, in compliance with relevant Chinese and Hong Kong laws and regulations. The committee, composed mainly of independent non-executive directors, is tasked with overseeing the company’s financial affairs and ensuring accurate financial reporting, which is expected to strengthen internal controls and accountability within the company.

More about Orient Securities Co., Ltd. Class H

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. It is engaged in providing securities brokerage, investment banking, asset management, and other financial services, with a market focus on Hong Kong and mainland China.

Average Trading Volume: 21,759,398

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$98.19B

For a thorough assessment of 3958 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue