Orient Securities Approves Amendments to Articles of Association

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3958) ) has issued an update.

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. Class H held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on October 24, 2025, where shareholders voted on a special resolution to amend the Articles of Association and its annexes. The meeting was attended by all directors and supervisors of the company, and voting was conducted both online and on-site. The resolution was passed with a significant majority, indicating strong shareholder support for the proposed changes.

Average Trading Volume: 21,759,398

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$98.19B

