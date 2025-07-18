Orient Securities Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3958) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. Class H, a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, has announced the composition of its board of directors and their roles within various board committees. The announcement details the executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, as well as their specific roles in committees such as the Strategic Development, Compliance and Risk Management, Audit, and Remuneration and Nomination Committees. This update is crucial for stakeholders as it outlines the leadership structure and governance framework, which are key to the company’s strategic direction and operational oversight.

