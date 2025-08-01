Orient Cement Releases Addendum to Q2 2025 Investor Presentation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Orient Cement Ltd. ( (IN:ORIENTCEM) ) has shared an update.

Orient Cement Limited has released an addendum to its investor presentation for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This addendum, which includes operational and financial highlights, aims to provide stakeholders with updated insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction. The release of this addendum underscores Orient Cement’s commitment to transparency and effective communication with its investors.

More about Orient Cement Ltd.

Orient Cement Limited operates in the cement industry, providing high-quality cement products to meet the demands of construction and infrastructure projects. The company focuses on enhancing its market presence and operational efficiency to cater to the growing needs of the industry.

Average Trading Volume: 69,629

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 50.9B INR

