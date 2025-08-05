Oricon Inc. Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results with Increased Sales but Declining Net Income

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An announcement from Oricon Inc. ( (JP:4800) ) is now available.
Oricon Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the three-month period ending June 30, 2025, showing a significant increase in net sales by 13.5% and operating profit by 22.6% compared to the previous year. Despite these gains, the net income attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 29.0%, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability. The company’s equity ratio improved slightly, indicating a stable financial position, while the forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates a 22.0% increase in net sales, although net income is expected to decline by 3.2%.
More about Oricon Inc.
Oricon Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in providing industry-related services and products. The company focuses on delivering consolidated financial results and insights, catering to institutional investors and securities analysts.
Average Trading Volume: 9,488
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: Yen10.57B
