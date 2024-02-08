Organovo Holdings Unveils Corporate Presentation Online

Organovo Holdings (ONVO) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. has shared a corporate presentation, initially unveiled at the Crohn’s & Colitis Congress in January 2024, which is now accessible on the company’s website. Up-to-date as of January 25, 2024, the company clarifies that this material won’t be updated going forward. The presentation’s disclosure is for informational purposes and not for legal or regulatory reliance.

