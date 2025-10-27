Organon & Co.’s Promising Phase 3 Study on Tapinarof Cream for Pediatric Plaque Psoriasis

Organon & Co. ((OGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Organon & Co. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3 Study of Tapinarof for the Treatment of Plaque Psoriasis in Pediatric Subjects.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of tapinarof cream, 1%, in treating plaque psoriasis in children. This research is significant as it addresses a common skin condition affecting pediatric patients, potentially offering a new treatment option.

The intervention being tested is tapinarof cream, 1%, which is a topical drug applied once daily. It is designed to treat plaque psoriasis by reducing inflammation and improving skin appearance.

This open-label, multi-center study uses a single-group intervention model without masking, meaning all participants receive the treatment and both researchers and participants know the treatment being administered. The primary purpose is to assess the treatment’s efficacy and safety.

Key dates for the study include its start date on October 28, 2021, and the most recent update on October 10, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring transparency in reporting results.

The study’s progress could influence Organon & Co.’s stock performance positively if results show significant efficacy and safety, enhancing investor confidence. It also positions the company competitively within the dermatological treatment market, potentially impacting similar companies focusing on psoriasis treatments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

