Organon & Co. Reports Modest Q3 Revenue Growth

Organon & Co. ( (OGN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Organon & Co. presented to its investors.
Organon & Co. is a global healthcare company specializing in women’s health and general medicines, including biosimilars, with a focus on expanding access to essential treatments in over 140 markets. In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Organon reported a slight increase in revenue to $1.602 billion, with a diluted earnings per share of $0.61 and an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.01. The company also announced a net income of $160 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $518 million, reflecting a margin of 32.3%. Despite a 19% increase in biosimilars revenue, driven by strong performance from products like Hadlima and Ontruzant, the company faced a decline in women’s health revenue by 3% due to reduced demand for Nexplanon in the U.S. However, this was partially offset by growth in other products like NuvaRing and Jada. Organon has adjusted its full-year revenue guidance downwards to a range of $6.200 billion to $6.250 billion, with an expected adjusted EBITDA margin of around 31.0%. Looking ahead, Organon remains focused on leveraging its diverse portfolio and exercising cost discipline to reduce debt and pursue growth opportunities in women’s health.