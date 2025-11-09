Organogenesis Holdings Surpasses Revenue Guidance Amid Challenges

Organogenesis Holdings ((ORGO)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Organogenesis Holdings recently held its third-quarter earnings call, revealing a mixed sentiment. The company demonstrated robust revenue growth, surpassing its guidance, and benefited from favorable CMS policy changes. However, challenges were evident with the ReNu Phase III trial results, delays in LCD coverage submission, a slight dip in gross profit margin, and a significant reduction in cash reserves.

Exceeded Revenue Guidance

Organogenesis exceeded its revenue guidance, driven by impressive sales in Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine products. Sales of Advanced Wound Care products surged by 31% year-over-year, while Surgical & Sports Medicine products saw a 25% increase, leading to a total net product revenue of $150.5 million for the third quarter.

Record Revenue Performance

The company reported a record net product revenue of $150.5 million for the third quarter, marking a 31% year-over-year increase and a 49% sequential rise. This performance underscores the company’s strong market position and effective sales strategies.

Positive Adjusted EBITDA

Organogenesis achieved a positive adjusted EBITDA of $30.1 million in the third quarter, a significant improvement from $13.4 million in the previous year. This growth reflects the company’s operational efficiency and successful cost management.

CMS Policy Favorable for Future Growth

The CMS’s finalization of skin substitute classifications and a new payment methodology is expected to enhance access to PMA products, providing a favorable outlook for Organogenesis’s future growth.

ReNu Phase III Trial Setback

The ReNu Phase III trial faced a setback as it did not achieve statistical significance for its primary endpoint. Despite this, the trial showed numerical improvement in baseline pain reduction, indicating potential for further development.

Delayed Submission for LCD Coverage

Organogenesis missed the November 1 deadline for submitting new data for LCD coverage consideration in 2026 for several products, which could impact future coverage and reimbursement.

Decrease in Gross Profit Margin

The company’s gross profit margin slightly decreased to 76% from 77% last year, attributed to a shift in product mix. This indicates a need for strategic adjustments to maintain profitability.

Cash Position Decline

As of September 30, 2025, Organogenesis’s cash position declined significantly to $64.4 million from $136.2 million at the end of 2024, highlighting a critical area for financial management.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Organogenesis updated its 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $500 million to $525 million, reflecting a 4% to 9% year-over-year increase. The company is also focusing on strategic developments such as the CMS’s Medicare physician fee schedule for 2026 and ongoing clinical trials for ReNu aimed at knee osteoarthritis.

In summary, Organogenesis Holdings’ third-quarter earnings call painted a picture of strong revenue growth and strategic opportunities, tempered by challenges in clinical trials and financial management. The company’s ability to navigate these issues will be crucial for sustaining its growth trajectory.

