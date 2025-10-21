Organigram Extends CEO’s Tenure Amid Ongoing Search

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

OrganiGram Holdings ( (TSE:OGI) ) has shared an announcement.

Organigram Global Inc. has announced that CEO Beena Goldenberg will extend her tenure until November 30, 2025, to facilitate the completion of the company’s CEO search process. The board is pleased with the progress in finding a leader aligned with the company’s strategic vision and growth objectives. Goldenberg will continue to oversee daily operations, ensuring continuity and momentum across business lines, while the company remains focused on delivering key priorities and creating long-term shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:OGI) stock is a Hold with a C$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on OrganiGram Holdings stock, see the TSE:OGI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:OGI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:OGI is a Neutral.

OrganiGram Holdings’ overall score is driven by strong earnings performance and positive technical indicators. However, high valuation and cash flow challenges weigh on the score. The company’s strategic growth initiatives and market leadership position are significant positives.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:OGI stock, click here.

More about OrganiGram Holdings

Organigram Global Inc. is a company listed on NASDAQ Global Select Market and TSX, with subsidiaries involved in the cultivation, processing, and manufacturing of cannabis and cannabis-derived goods in Canada. The company has expanded into the US and Canadian cannabinoid beverages markets through its acquisition of Collective Project Limited. Organigram focuses on producing high-quality cannabis for adult recreational consumers and developing international partnerships to expand its global presence. It operates multiple facilities across Canada, including those optimized for extraction, formulation, and fulfillment.

Average Trading Volume: 170,808

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$343.9M

See more data about OGI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue