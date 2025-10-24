Orexo AB Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Strategic Developments

Orexo AB ( (ORXOF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Orexo AB presented to its investors.

Orexo AB is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company specializing in developing drugs using advanced drug delivery technologies, with a focus on addressing opioid dependence in the US. In its Q3 2025 earnings report, Orexo AB reported total net revenues of SEK 118.7 million, a decrease from the previous year, and a negative EBITDA of SEK -9.8 million, impacted by costs associated with long-term incentive programs. Despite these financial challenges, the company highlighted promising developments in its AmorphOX® technology, including positive in-vivo data for a powder-based intranasal GLP-1 agonist medication and a significant partnership with BARDA for the development of OX390, a rescue medication for adulterated opioid overdoses. The US Commercial segment, which includes the Zubsolv® product for opioid use disorder, faced revenue declines due to foreign exchange rate impacts and reduced inventory levels at wholesalers. Looking forward, Orexo remains optimistic about its financial outlook for 2025, maintaining its full-year guidance and expecting improvements in Zubsolv sales in the fourth quarter. The company continues to focus on leveraging its AmorphOX® platform for future growth and expanding its pipeline of innovative drug delivery solutions.

