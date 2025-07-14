Ordell Minerals Ltd Expands Securities Quotation on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ordell Minerals Ltd ( (AU:ORD) ) has provided an update.

Ordell Minerals Ltd has announced the application for quotation of additional securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move involves the quotation of a total of 8,250,000 ordinary fully paid securities, which may impact the company’s liquidity and market presence, potentially influencing investor interest and stakeholder engagement.

More about Ordell Minerals Ltd

Ordell Minerals Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of mineral resources. The company is engaged in the development and sale of mineral commodities, positioning itself within the competitive minerals market.

Average Trading Volume: 148,387

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

