Orcoda Limited Reports Strong Start to FY26 Amid Strategic Diversification

Orcoda Limited ( (AU:ODA) ) has shared an update.

Orcoda Limited faced challenges in FY25, particularly in its Resource & Infrastructure Division due to a major customer deferring their works program. However, the company used this as an opportunity to diversify and reduce customer concentration risk, signing new contracts worth approximately $3 million. The first quarter of FY26 showed significant improvement with a 43% increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. The Transport Technology Division also saw growth, with EBITDA reaching $2 million and recurring revenue totaling around $5.1 million. The company rebranded its software platforms to Contractor360 and Transport360, incorporating AI capabilities to better serve clients. These strategic decisions have positioned Orcoda for future growth, with promising opportunities in both divisions.

Orcoda Limited is a leading provider of integrated smart technology solutions in transport logistics, workforce logistics, and transport infrastructure. The company focuses on optimizing clients’ operations by enhancing efficiencies, connectivity, and compliance, serving major companies in the transport logistics, healthcare transport, infrastructure, and resources sectors in Australia.

