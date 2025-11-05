Orcoda Limited Director Increases Stake

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Orcoda Limited ( (AU:ODA) ).

Orcoda Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically regarding Geoff Jamieson, who increased his indirect holdings by acquiring 2,857 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This change reflects a slight increase in Jamieson’s stake in the company, potentially indicating confidence in Orcoda’s future performance and aligning with shareholder interests.

Orcoda Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing smart logistics and transport solutions. The company specializes in optimizing supply chains and transport operations, catering to industries such as healthcare, infrastructure, and resources.

