Orcoda Limited Announces Director’s Interest Change

Orcoda Limited ( (AU:ODA) ) just unveiled an update.

Orcoda Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Geoff Jamieson. The change reflects an off-market transfer of 7,143 fully paid ordinary shares at a value of $0.071 each, resulting in an updated holding of 537,134 shares. This adjustment in shareholding is part of routine management of interests and does not indicate any immediate strategic shift for the company.

More about Orcoda Limited

Orcoda Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing smart logistics and transport solutions. The company specializes in optimizing supply chain processes and enhancing operational efficiencies for its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 70,786

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$13.31M

