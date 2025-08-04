OrbusNeich Announces Board Meeting to Discuss Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:6929) ) has shared an announcement.

OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 15, 2025, to discuss and approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the payment of an interim dividend and other business matters, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited

OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the medical industry. It focuses on providing medical solutions and products, with a market presence that is likely centered around healthcare and medical devices.

Average Trading Volume: 324,472

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

