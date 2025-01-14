Orbminco Unveils Promising Results from Bronze Fox Drilling

Stay Ahead of the Market:
The latest update is out from Woomera Mining Ltd. ( (AU:OB1) ).
Orbminco Limited announced significant findings from its maiden drilling program at the Bronze Fox Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Southern Mongolia. The drill results, which include notable copper equivalent percentages, indicate an expansion and higher-grade potential of the West Kasulu resource. These findings will guide the company’s 2025 exploration program, emphasizing further resource extension and testing high-priority targets, potentially impacting its operational strategy and market positioning.
More about Woomera Mining Ltd.
Orbminco Limited, formerly known as Woomera Mining Limited, is a company operating in the mining industry. It focuses on the exploration and development of copper and gold resources, particularly in the Southern Gobi copper-gold belt in Mongolia.
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold
Current Market Cap: A$4.33M
