Orbminco Unveils Promising Results from Bronze Fox Drilling

The latest update is out from Woomera Mining Ltd. ( (AU:OB1) ).

Orbminco Limited announced significant findings from its maiden drilling program at the Bronze Fox Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Southern Mongolia. The drill results, which include notable copper equivalent percentages, indicate an expansion and higher-grade potential of the West Kasulu resource. These findings will guide the company’s 2025 exploration program, emphasizing further resource extension and testing high-priority targets, potentially impacting its operational strategy and market positioning.

More about Woomera Mining Ltd.

Orbminco Limited, formerly known as Woomera Mining Limited, is a company operating in the mining industry. It focuses on the exploration and development of copper and gold resources, particularly in the Southern Gobi copper-gold belt in Mongolia.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$4.33M

