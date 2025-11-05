Orbital UAV and Carbonix Forge Partnership to Enhance UAV Capabilities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Orbital Corporation Limited ( (AU:OEC) ) just unveiled an update.

Orbital UAV and Carbonix have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to integrate Orbital’s heavy fuel engine into Carbonix’s Ottano UAV platform. This collaboration aims to enhance the performance, reliability, and endurance of the Ottano platform for long-range and Beyond Visual Line of Sight operations, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to advancing Australian sovereign capability in aerospace and defense manufacturing.

More about Orbital Corporation Limited

Orbital UAV provides integrated propulsion systems and flight critical components for tactical uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), focusing on long endurance and high reliability requirements. With offices in Australia and the United States, Orbital UAV serves a prestigious client base in the UAV market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,024,219

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$33.13M

