Orbital UAV Achieves Milestone with New Engine Development Amid Positive Quarterly Results

Orbital Corporation Limited ( (AU:OEC) ) has shared an announcement.

Orbital Corporation Ltd reported a positive quarterly cash flow with receipts from customers reaching $4.2 million and net cash generated from operations at $0.7 million. The company completed a capital raising of $3.0 million and has a closing cash balance of $3.7 million. A significant milestone was achieved with the development of a new 350cc heavy fuel engine, designed to meet the rising demand for larger capacity engines due to increased payload requirements and regulatory changes. Orbital UAV plans to manufacture 10 engines next quarter to meet initial customer demand. The company is strategically positioned with a range of heavy fuel engines to support UAV payloads up to 250kg, and it remains involved in the U.S. Army’s UAV fleet modernization efforts.

More about Orbital Corporation Limited

Orbital Corporation Ltd, also known as Orbital UAV, is a leader in Integrated Propulsion Systems for the unmanned aerial vehicle market. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing, and supporting high-performance engine systems for Group 2 and 3 Tactical UAVs, which are used in surveillance and logistics operations. Orbital UAV aims to expand its customer base by leveraging proprietary technology and aligning with the global defense and emerging commercial markets.

