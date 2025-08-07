Orange Sky Golden Harvest Approves Key Resolutions at SGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:1132) ) is now available.

Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Limited announced that all proposed resolutions at their Special General Meeting held on 7 August 2025 were passed unanimously. This includes the approval of a significant transaction involving the sale of a property in Singapore by Golden Village Multiplex Pte Ltd to Lion (Singapore) Pte. Limited, which may impact the company’s strategic positioning in the region.

More about Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Limited

Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily engaged in the entertainment industry. It focuses on cinema operations and film distribution, with a significant market presence in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Average Trading Volume: 3,163,839

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$145.6M

