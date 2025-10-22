Orange Minerals NL Announces Change of Auditor

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Orange Minerals NL ( (AU:OMX) ) just unveiled an update.

Orange Minerals NL has appointed Stantons International Audit and Consulting Pty Ltd as its new auditor following the resignation of Criterion Audit Pty Ltd, with ASIC’s consent. This change will be confirmed at the company’s next Annual General Meeting, potentially impacting its financial oversight and stakeholder confidence.

More about Orange Minerals NL

Orange Minerals NL is an exploration company listed on the ASX, focusing on Australian-based projects in the NSW Lachlan Fold Belt, WA Eastern Gold Fields, and Pilbara. The company is actively exploring key properties, including the Calarie & Wisemans Creek gold/base metal Projects in NSW and the Majestic/Kurnalpi gold, Lennon’s Find Base Metal, and Mulga Rocks Uranium/Critical Minerals Projects in WA.

Average Trading Volume: 206,814

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

