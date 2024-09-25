Oracle Japan Reports Strong First Quarter Growth

Oracle Japan (JP:4716) has released an update.

Oracle Corporation Japan reported a positive first quarter for the fiscal year ending May 2025, with an 11.4% increase in net sales and a 19.4% rise in both ordinary profit and profit for the year. Basic earnings per share also saw a significant increase from the same quarter last year, rising from 100.61 yen to 119.99 yen. The company has announced that it will prepare supplementary materials and hold a financial results conference for analysts and institutional investors.

