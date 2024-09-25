Oracle Japan Posts Strong Q1 Financial Growth

Oracle Japan (JP:4716) has released an update.

Oracle Corporation Japan has reported a positive financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal year ending May 2025, with net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit for the year all showing increases of over 11% compared to the previous year. Basic earnings per share also rose to 119.99 yen from 100.61 yen in the same period last year. Despite a solid start, the company has not revised its dividend forecast or financial outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year.

