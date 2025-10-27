Opus Genetics’ New Study on Vision Improvement: What Investors Need to Know

Opus Genetics, Inc. ((IRD)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Opus Genetics, Inc. is conducting a study titled ‘RANDOMIZED, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, DOUBLE-MASKED STUDY OF THE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF POS (0.75% PHENTOLAMINE OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION) IN PARTICIPANTS WITH PREVIOUS KERATOREFRACTIVE SURGERY WITH DECREASED VISUAL ACUITY UNDER MESOPIC CONDITIONS.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution in improving visual acuity under low light conditions for adults who have undergone keratorefractive surgery.

The intervention being tested is a 0.75% Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution, which is an experimental drug intended to enhance vision in low light. Participants will use the solution or a placebo daily for two weeks.

This interventional study is designed as a randomized, parallel assignment with quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all blinded. The primary purpose is treatment.

The study began on August 22, 2025, with the last update on September 30, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates.

The outcome of this study could significantly influence Opus Genetics’ market position by potentially increasing investor confidence and impacting stock performance positively. It may also affect the competitive landscape in the ophthalmic treatment industry.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be found on the ClinicalTrials portal.

